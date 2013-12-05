By Ezra Fieser
| SANTO DOMINGO
SANTO DOMINGO Dec 4 Pulitzer Prize-winning
author Junot Diaz said a letter from Dominican authors and
intellectuals questioning his loyalty to his country of birth
was "a ham-fisted attempt to silence" his criticism of a
controversial court ruling on birthright citizenship.
Diaz and three other authors have come under attack in the
Dominican Republic after they published a letter in the New York
Times that criticized a September decision by the country's
constitutional court that stripped Dominican citizenship from
children of illegal immigrants, most of whom are descendants of
Haitians.
"Such appalling racism is a continuation of a history of
constant abuse, including the infamous Dominican massacre, under
the dictator Rafael Trujillo, of an estimated 20,000 Haitians in
five days in October 1937," the Times letter said.
The letter drew a response from eight Dominican cultural
figures, who, in an open letter published by media outlets in
the country, suggested Diaz was adding to a "disinformation
campaign aimed at curtailing our sovereignty."
They went on to criticize Diaz's literary style, saying he
had "little capacity for reflection and a disrespectful and
mediocre use of the written word."
Diaz, who in early December returned from a trip to the
Caribbean country, told Reuters in emails that "sectors of the
society in favor of this ruling seem convinced that dissension
is not a healthy part of a democratic society."
The dustup comes amid continued international pressure for
the Dominican government to walk back the court ruling, which
will remove Dominican citizenship from tens of thousands of
people born in the country dating back to 1929.
Some 245,000 Dominican-born first-generation children of
immigrants live in the country, according to a government survey
released earlier this year. Officials say only a fraction of
that group will be affected by the ruling.
Civic groups have warned of a potential human rights crisis,
although the government said it has put a plan in place to allow
those affected to apply for naturalization and has no plans to
deport anyone, for now.
A delegation from the Inter-American Commission on Human
Rights arrived this week to investigate the potential impact of
the ruling and to hear from those affected.
Members of the Dominican diaspora living in the United
States have criticized the ruling, organizing demonstrations in
various U.S. cities and signing on to a letter asking the U.S.
government to intervene.
Diaz, who immigrated to the United States in 1974 as a
child, won the Pulitzer for fiction in 2008 for "The Brief
Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao." His 2012 collection of short
stories, "This is How You Lose Her," was a finalist for the
National Book Award.
Diaz lives in New York and is a creative writing professor
at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Diaz became one of the most prominent voices of the
Dominican-American population due to the critical and commercial
successes of "Oscar Wao" and two collections of short stories.
About 1.5 million Dominicans live in the United States, which
makes it the fifth-largest Latino group in the country,
according to a 2011 survey by the Pew Research Center.
Diaz's work focuses on the lives of Dominicans in the United
States, which has left him acutely aware of the plight of
Haitians and their descendants in the Dominican Republic.
