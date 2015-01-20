NEW YORK, Jan 20 (IFR) - The Dominican Republic (B1/B+/B+)
on Tuesday announced a two-part US dollar-denominated bond
issue, according to market sources.
The sovereign has set initial price thoughts of 5.65% area
on a 10-year note and 7.0% area on a 30-year. Both tranches will
be benchmark-sized.
Proceeds from the sale will be used for general purposes,
including the repurchase or retirement of domestic and external
indebtedness.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan are the
bookrunners on the transaction, which is expected to launch and
price today.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)