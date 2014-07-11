Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
NEW YORK, July 11 (IFR) - The Dominican Republic, rated B1/B+/B, has launched a US$250m increase of its 7.45% 2044 bond at the final yield of 6.85%, according to one of the lead managers.
Final terms came tight to initial price thoughts of 6.95%-7.00% released earlier on Friday.
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the bookrunners on the transaction, which will bring the total outstanding amount on the note to USD1.5bn.
Proceeds will be used to finance infrastructure projects, as well as to provide economic support to other sectors of the economy.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
WASHINGTON, March 18 Patients who received Abbott Laboratories' novel dissolving vascular stent had a significantly higher rate of serious adverse heart events than those treated with the company's widely used Xience drug-coated metal stent two years after implantation, according to data presented on Saturday.