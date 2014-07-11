Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
NEW YORK, July 11 (IFR) - The Dominican Republic, rated B1/B+/B, has priced a US$250m increase of its 7.45% 2044 bond at a cash price of 107.566 to yield 6.85%, according to market sources.
Final terms came tight to initial price thoughts of 6.95%-7.00% released earlier on Friday.
Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the bookrunners on the transaction, which brings the total outstanding amount on the note to US$1.5bn.
Proceeds will be used to finance infrastructure projects, as well as to provide economic support to other sectors of the economy. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
WASHINGTON, March 18 Patients who received Abbott Laboratories' novel dissolving vascular stent had a significantly higher rate of serious adverse heart events than those treated with the company's widely used Xience drug-coated metal stent two years after implantation, according to data presented on Saturday.