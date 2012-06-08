SANTO DOMINGO, June 7 A bus packed with French tourists plowed into a freight train in the Dominican Republic on Thursday, killing at least three French nationals and injuring 15 others, authorities said.

Civil defense officials said the accident occurred near the city of Higuey, about 100 miles (160 km) east of the Caribbean nation's capital, Santo Domingo, when the bus slammed into the train loaded with sugar cane at a railway crossing.

The fatalities, described as two men and a woman, were not identified by name, but Civil Defense spokesman Amado Avila said they were all French citizens.

The injured were being treated in area hospitals, including one medical facility in Romana, a popular tourist resort, Avila said.

National Police officials said information about the cause of the accident and other details were not immediately available. (Reporting by Manuel Jimenez; Writing by Tom Brown; Editing by Peter Cooney)