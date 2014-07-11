Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - The Dominican Republic has set initial price thoughts of 6.95%-7.00% on a US$250m tap of outstanding USD1.25bn 7.45% 2044 bond, according to a source.
The sovereign, rated B1/B+/B, is expected to price the deal today via bookrunners Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.
Proceeds will be used to finance infrastructure projects, as well as to provide economic support to other sectors of the economy. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambes)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.