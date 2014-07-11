LONDON, July 11 (IFR) - The Dominican Republic has set initial price thoughts of 6.95%-7.00% on a US$250m tap of outstanding USD1.25bn 7.45% 2044 bond, according to a source.

The sovereign, rated B1/B+/B, is expected to price the deal today via bookrunners Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan.

Proceeds will be used to finance infrastructure projects, as well as to provide economic support to other sectors of the economy. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambes)