* Will contribute 33 megawatts, save 200,000 barrels oil
* Local electricity sector in crisis, heavily subsidized
SANTO DOMINGO Oct 11 Dominican Republic
inaugurated its first large-scale wind power project on Tuesday
in a move to develop renewable energy sources in the Caribbean
country's crisis-ridden power sector.
President Leonel Fernandez attended the opening of the twin
wind parks of Los Cocos and Quilvio Cabrera in Pedernales
province in the southern part of Dominican Republic's frontier
with Haiti.
The facility, which involved an investment of around $100
million by private local power companies Punta Cana-Macao
(CEPM) and EGE-Haina, has 19 wind towers and will contribute 33
megawatts (MW) to the national electricity network. It will
save around 200,000 barrels of oil a year, officials said.
The country's electricity sector, which relies on costly
oil imports, has been in crisis for decades and consumers
suffer frequent power blackouts. Private estimates say some 40
percent of Dominicans fail to pay for electricity, with many
using illegal hookups to power their homes.
Under a $1.66 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF)
stand-by program, the government has been slashing hefty
subsidies to the electricity sector and raising fees, but it
has still budgeted around $350 million in subsidies this year.
A number of wind power projects already exist in the
Caribbean -- in Jamaica, Cuba, Aruba and Guadelupe -- but the
Dominican Republic facility was believed to be the largest of
its kind so far, EGE-Haina officials said.
EGE-Haina said a second phase of the wind farm project
would add an additional 52 MW in 2012.
(Reporting by Manuel Jimenez; Editing by Pascal Fletcher and
David Gregorio)