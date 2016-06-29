NEW YORK, June 29 (IFR) - The Dominican Republic has announced initial price thoughts of 5.875% area on a tap of its 6.875% 2026 US dollar bonds.

The Caribbean nation has set a will-not-grow size of US$500m on the bond sale, which is being led by Citigroup and JP Morgan. Pricing is expected later on Wednesday. Ratings are B1/BB-/B+. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)