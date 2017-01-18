By Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - The Domunican Republic set initial price thoughts of low 6% on a new US dollar-denominated 10-year bond, according to two market sources on Wednesday. JP Morgan is bookrunner on the 144A/Reg S issue, which is expected to price later in the day. Local bank BanReservas is co-manager on the offering. SIZE MATURITY IPTs Benchmark 10 yr Low 6% (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo and Natalie Harrison; Editing by Marc Carnegie)