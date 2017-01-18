BRIEF-SunCoke Energy Partners L.P. issues statement regarding MLP qualifying income status
* "disappointed" that final qualifying income regulations, by irs, circumvented regulatory freeze issued by white house chief of staff
By John Balassi NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Dominican Republic, expected to price later on Wednesday, according to two people with knowledge of the offering: SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1.2bn 10 yr Low 6% 6.0% area 5.95% Bookrunner: JP Morgan (Reporting by John Balassi and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
* "disappointed" that final qualifying income regulations, by irs, circumvented regulatory freeze issued by white house chief of staff
NEW YORK, Jan 24 A New York state appeals court on Tuesday reinstated the criminal conviction of former Goldman Sachs Group Inc programmer Sergey Aleynikov for stealing computer code from the bank as he prepared to jump to a high-speed trading start-up.
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump urged the chief executives of the Big Three U.S. automakers on Tuesday to build more cars in the country, pressing his pledge to bring jobs to America and discourage the car industry from investing in Mexico.