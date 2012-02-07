* Little hope of finding survivors among the missing
* Dominican Navy official says 65 were aboard doomed boat
SANTO DOMINGO Feb 7 The death toll from
the weekend capsizing of a boat ferrying migrants from the
Dominican Republic to the neighboring island of Puerto Rico
climbed to at least 21 and about 30 still are missing,
authorities said on Tuesday.
Dominican Republic naval officials said the death toll rose
after the bodies of three victims of the capsizing were plucked
on Monday night from the Bay of Samana, where the rustic and
overloaded vessel foundered on Saturday.
"Based on the accounts of some of the survivors we have
established that 65 people were aboard the boat and that there
are about 30 missing," said Rear Admiral Luis Castro of the
Dominican Navy.
"We don't have much hope of finding any more survivors but
we're still searching," he said.
Castro did not elaborate but Dominican authorities said
earlier that 18 passengers had been rescued and admitted to a
medical center with injuries.
Impoverished Dominicans in search of better opportunities
often set out in old overloaded smuggling boats, known as yolas,
trying to cross the Mona Passage and reach the U.S. territory of
Puerto Rico. Many die in the attempt.
The treacherous 80-mile (130-km) wide strait is a highly
used seaway that links the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean
and is notorious for dangerous tides, shallow sand banks and
sharks.
(Reporting By Manuel Jimenez; Editing by Bill Trott)