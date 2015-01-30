(Adds reaction from Venezuela, background)
By Manuel Jimenez
SANTO DOMINGO Jan 30 The Dominican Republic has
paid $1.93 billion to settle a $4 billion debt with Venezuelan
state oil company PDVSA that accrued under the
Petrocaribe energy cooperation agreement, the island's finance
minister said late Thursday.
Petrocaribe, created by late socialist leader Hugo Chavez in
2005, lets countries in the Caribbean and Central America
finance up to 60 percent of their oil and fuel purchases at an
interest rate of as little as 1 percent over 25 years.
The funds may help Venezuela ease concerns in capital
markets that it could default on its foreign debt amid a
recession. President Nicolas Maduro has dismissed default talk
as a campaign by his adversaries to weaken his government.
The Dominican Republic was able to complete the operation
through a $2.5 billion bond issue launched this month, said
Finance Minister Simon Lizardo.
"This week the country has just closed the largest debt
management transaction in its economic history," he said, adding
that the agreement cut the country's public debt by the
equivalent of 3.3 percent of gross domestic product.
Negotiations began over a year ago at the initiative of the
Dominican Republic, Lizardo said.
The arrangement quickly sparked anger in Venezuela, where
Maduro is struggling with soaring inflation, a shrinking economy
and shortages of food and household goods that have led to
swollen supermarket lines.
"The government of Maduro forgave the Dominican Republic's
debt of $2.034 billion while Venezuelans are standing in line to
buy food," opposition deputy Elias Matta said on his Twitter
account.
Petrocaribe boosted Venezuela's diplomatic sway in the
region during the oil boom years, but has become a drain on its
finances by limiting revenue from crude sales as it struggles to
meet budget needs amid dwindling international reserves.
Opposition leaders have long described Petrocaribe as an
unnecessary financial burden that was largely designed to boost
Chavez's influence over the Caribbean region at the expense of
revenue for state coffers.
Supporters say the mechanism is a platform for regional
integration that has helped reduce fuel bills for poor countries
as energy costs spiked.
The Maduro administration insists it will maintain the
program, though volumes shipped under Petrocaribe dropped in
2013 to their lowest level in five years.
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by David Adams and Jeffrey
Benkoe)