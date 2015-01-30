(Adds reaction from Venezuela, background)

By Manuel Jimenez

SANTO DOMINGO Jan 30 The Dominican Republic has paid $1.93 billion to settle a $4 billion debt with Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA that accrued under the Petrocaribe energy cooperation agreement, the island's finance minister said late Thursday.

Petrocaribe, created by late socialist leader Hugo Chavez in 2005, lets countries in the Caribbean and Central America finance up to 60 percent of their oil and fuel purchases at an interest rate of as little as 1 percent over 25 years.

The funds may help Venezuela ease concerns in capital markets that it could default on its foreign debt amid a recession. President Nicolas Maduro has dismissed default talk as a campaign by his adversaries to weaken his government.

The Dominican Republic was able to complete the operation through a $2.5 billion bond issue launched this month, said Finance Minister Simon Lizardo.

"This week the country has just closed the largest debt management transaction in its economic history," he said, adding that the agreement cut the country's public debt by the equivalent of 3.3 percent of gross domestic product.

Negotiations began over a year ago at the initiative of the Dominican Republic, Lizardo said.

The arrangement quickly sparked anger in Venezuela, where Maduro is struggling with soaring inflation, a shrinking economy and shortages of food and household goods that have led to swollen supermarket lines.

"The government of Maduro forgave the Dominican Republic's debt of $2.034 billion while Venezuelans are standing in line to buy food," opposition deputy Elias Matta said on his Twitter account.

Petrocaribe boosted Venezuela's diplomatic sway in the region during the oil boom years, but has become a drain on its finances by limiting revenue from crude sales as it struggles to meet budget needs amid dwindling international reserves.

Opposition leaders have long described Petrocaribe as an unnecessary financial burden that was largely designed to boost Chavez's influence over the Caribbean region at the expense of revenue for state coffers.

Supporters say the mechanism is a platform for regional integration that has helped reduce fuel bills for poor countries as energy costs spiked.

The Maduro administration insists it will maintain the program, though volumes shipped under Petrocaribe dropped in 2013 to their lowest level in five years. (Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by David Adams and Jeffrey Benkoe)