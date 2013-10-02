By Manuel Jimenez
| SANTO DOMINGO
SANTO DOMINGO Oct 2 The global mining and
commodities trading giant Glencore Xstrata is suspending
operations at its Falcondo nickel mine in the Dominican Republic
due to falling nickel prices.
Wednesday's announcement came a day after legislators
created a national park on the outskirts of the mine, although
the company said its decision was not related to environmental
pressures.
A spokesman for the Switzerland-based company said the mine
will be shuttered temporarily for up to three years resulting in
the loss of up to 1,000 jobs.
The ferronickel mine in Loma Miranda about 60 miles (97
km)north of the capital Santo Domingo has been the focus of
environmental protests.
The company's plans to expand the mine received a setback
earlier this year when the United Nations Development Program
rejected an environmental impact study as "incomplete."
(Writing by David Adams; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)