MINERAL, Va., Sept 2 Dominion Resources Inc ( D.N ) does not expect to be required to make any modifications to its earthquake-hit North Anna nuclear plant before restarting it, a senior official told reporters on Friday.

The company expects next week to complete its analysis of the impact of the Aug. 23 Virginia earthquake and has no timeline yet for when it will resume producing power, said Dan Stoddard, senior vice-president for nuclear operations. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Dale Hudson)