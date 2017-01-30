Jan 30 Dominion Diamond Corp Chief
Executive Officer Brendan Bell has resigned, saying he did not
want to relocate to the Canadian miner's new headquarters, the
company said on Monday.
Dominion, the world's third-biggest diamond producer by
value, said it had hired executive recruiting firm Korn Ferry to
find a replacement.
Bell, who has also stepped down from Dominion's board, has
agreed to stay on as CEO until June 30 to ensure a smooth
transition.
Dominion announced in November that it was moving its head
office to Calgary from Yellowknife in Canada's Northwest
Territories, where its diamond operations are based, to cut
costs.
"For personal reasons, however, this is not the right move
for my family," Bell said in a statement.
Shares of Dominion, which operates the Ekati Diamond Mine
and owns 40 percent of the Diavik Diamond Mine, were down 0.7
percent at C$13.16.
The company faced a shareholder revolt 13 months ago from an
investor group angry at its falling share price.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)