By Nicole Mordant
| March 21
March 21 Dominion Diamond ,
target of a $1.1 billion unsolicited bid, should run a formal
sales process for the company and open its books to what could
be several interested parties, Dominion's biggest shareholder
told Reuters on Tuesday.
The board of Dominion, the world's third-largest diamond
producer by value, has a responsibility toward its shareholders
to consider the proposal from U.S.-based Washington Companies,
as well as possible other bids, Jamie Horvat, fund manager at
M&G Investments said.
M&G owns around 11 percent of Dominion, Horvat said.
"The best outcome for the owners right now is to do a proper
strategic review, have people sign up who are interested,"
London-based Horvat said by phone. "Maybe others will come out
of the woodwork," he said.
On Sunday, The Washington Companies, a group of privately
held North American mining, industrial and transportation
businesses founded by billionaire Dennis Washington, revealed it
had made a $1.1 billion all-cash proposal for Dominion.
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Denny
Thomas and Diane Craft)