WASHINGTON, April 26 The Sierra Club plans to use a decades-old legal settlement in its attempts to scuttle plans by Dominion Resources Inc to convert a liquefied natural gas terminal in Maryland into a major export hub.

The location of the planned Cove Point terminal, just south of Calvert Cliffs State Park, is subject to a unique legal agreement between Dominion, the Sierra Club and the Maryland Conservation Council, which allows the environmental group to weigh in on certain changes at the site, it said Thursday. (Reporting By Ayesha Rascoe)