NEW YORK, April 25 Dominion Resources will
add more natural gas processing capacity to allow more gas to
flow into the populous U.S. Northeast and Midwest from the oil
and gas rich Utica Shale in Ohio, the company's chief executive
said on Thursday.
The company, as part of its $1.5 billion Blue Racer
Midstream joint venture with Caiman Energy II, LLC, will add two
more gas processing plants to the one already expected online in
May, said Tom Farrell during a Thursday earnings conference
call.
Midstream services include using small pipelines to gather
natural gas from producing wells and processing the gas to make
it ready for delivery into consumer markets.
Natrium 1, a $550 million gas and liquids processing
facility located in Marshall County, West Virginia, is expected
online in May after falling behind schedule, said Tom Farrell
during a Thursday earnings conference call.
The project will process up to 200 million cubic feet per
day (mmcf/d) of natural gas and "fractionate" up to 36,000
barrels per day of natural gas liquids, essentially separating
the liquids from the dry gas.
Blue Racer expects to have online another 200 mmcf/d
processing plant called Natrium 2, by summer.
A third processing plant to be located in Berne, Ohio, will
also process 200 mmcf/d of gas and is expected online in autumn.
Separately, Dominion subsidiary Dominion East Ohio signed an
agreement in February with oil major BP PLC to contribute
$24 million to install gathering lines and associated
infrastructure for BP's gas production from shale wells in
Trumbull County, Ohio, which may be added to Blue Racer's
assets, Farrell said.
The Utica Shale lies under the Marcellus Shale, both of
which are part of the Appalachian Basin, the "longest producing
petroleum province in the United States," according to the U.S.
Geological Survey.
The basins are thick with horizontal rock formations that
hold substantial oil and gas reserves that companies have been
working to recover.
Through April 13, 605 horizontal drilling permits in the
Utica have been issued and 297 wells have been drilled, Farrell
said.
That is up from the 413 permits issued and 176 wells
drilled, Farrell reported during an October call.