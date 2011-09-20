* NRC to give inspection results at Virginia meeting
* Plant was only 12 miles from August earthquake epicenter
* First time US quake exceeded a plant's design basis
* Company has said plant sustained no significant damage
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 The U.S. nuclear safety
regulator will give more insight on Oct 3 into what inspectors
found at a Virginia nuclear plant that was only 12 miles from
the epicenter of last month's historic East Coast earthquake.
The preliminary inspection results, to be presented at a
public meeting in Mineral, Va., may give insight into how long
it will take for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to give the
green light to Dominion Resources (D.N) to restart its North
Anna power plant -- a plant the company has said sustained no
significant damage during the quake.
It's the first time an operating U.S. nuclear plant has
sustained an earthquake that exceeded its design parameters,
and the regulator has said it is unclear what Dominion will be
required to show to resume operations. [ID:nN1E7870JL]
The plan automatically shut down during the earthquake and
has been idle since as inspectors from the company and the
regulator scrutinized systems.
The NRC said in a release that it will release its final
inspection report later in October.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)