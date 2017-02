MINERAL, Va., Sept 2 After a week of detailed inspections, Dominion Resources Inc (D.N) has not yet found any damage to its North Anna nuclear plant that would prevent it from restarting, Dan Stoddard, the company's senior vice president for nuclear operations, said on Friday.

Stoddard made the comments while touring a group of reporters through the Virginia plant, located only miles from the epicenter of a record earthquake. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)