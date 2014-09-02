(Adds details about the deal)
Sept 2 Dominion Resources Inc entered into
a joint venture with three other U.S. energy companies for a
$4.5-$5 billion pipeline that will ship natural gas to North
Carolina and Virginia.
The proposed 550-mile pipeline, to be built by Dominion,
will also be owned by Duke Energy Corp, Piedmont Natural
Gas Co and AGL Resources Inc under the
partnership Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC.
Dominion, which operates 8,000 miles of interstate pipeline
in six U.S. states, will operate the pipeline that is expected
to transfer 1.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, the
companies said in a statement.
The pipeline will help move rising production from the
Marcellus and Utica shale basins in West Virginia, Pennsylvania
and Ohio to growing markets in Virginia and North Carolina.
Dominion is determining the best route for the pipeline and
will seek to secure approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory
Commission by the summer of 2016. The company said it expects to
begin construction shortly thereafter.
Dominion will own 45 percent of the pipeline, while Duke
Energy will hold a 40 percent. Piedmont Natural will own a 10
percent and AGL Resources a 5 percent.
(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)