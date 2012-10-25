(Corrects 1.8 billion cubic feet to 180 million cubic feet per
day in third paragraph.)
By Jeanine Prezioso
Oct 25 Dominion Resources Inc has entered
into natural gas gathering services agreements in the Utica
Shale in Ohio, an executive said during the company's
third-quarter earnings call on Thursday.
Dominion continues to negotiate with producers for other
service agreements, a sign of growing interest in infrastructure
to recover the area's rich oil and gas resources.
Its subsidiary Dominion East Ohio entered into a long-term
agreement to provide services for some 180 million cubic feet
per day(mmcf/d) of wet gas in northeastern Ohio.
The services will be provided from existing pipeline assets
with limited capital upgrades to support the project, the
executives said.
The project is slated to come online in early 2014.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources through early
October had issued 413 horizontal well permits to multiple
producers with 176 wells drilled to date -- 35 of those wells
are now producing. 24 rigs are currently on location in Ohio,
Dominion said during the call.
The Utica Shale lies under the Marcellus Shale, which are
both part of the Appalachian Basin, the "longest producing
petroleum province in the United States," according to the U.S.
Geological Survey (USGS).
The basins are thick with horizontal rock formations that
hold substantial reserves of wet and dry gas trapped between the
layers.
The Utica Shale contains about 38 trillion cubic feet of
technically recoverable natural gas, the USGS said earlier this
month.
Gas producers have descended on the area to recoup what they
expect to be hundreds of billions of dollars from developing the
resources.
(Reporting By Jeanine Prezioso)