* Acquisition will expand Ophir portfolio in East Africa

* Dominion board recommends all-share offer

* Dominion shares rise 39 pct, Ophir down 6 pct (Adds detail, background, shares, analyst comment)

LONDON, Oct 13 Oil and gas firm Ophir Energy has agreed to buy Dominion Petroleum in a 118 million pound ($186 million) all-share deal that will expand its portfolio of projects in East Africa.

Ophir, which raised $375 million when it debuted on the London stock exchange in July, said on Thursday it would offer 0.0244 Ophir shares for each Dominion share, valuing the Dominion shares at 5.9 pence each .

Dominion shares closed at 3.6 pence on Wednesday, rising 39 percent on Thursday to stand at 5.3 pence, just short of the offer price.

"The acquisition reinforces Ophir's position in its core East Africa play where it has led exploration activity resulting in three consecutive deepwater discoveries," said Ophir in a statement on Thursday.

The buy will increase Ophir's acreage in Tanzania, give the company an entry into Kenya and allow it to potentially drill one or two further wells over the next 18 months, it said.

Dominion's board recommended the offer, saying it provided greater certainty than remaining independent in the face of difficult market conditions and its own funding needs.

Interest in offshore East Africa has been gaining momentum since 2010 when Anadarko and Cove made a large gas discovery off the coast of Mozambique. This was soon followed by further finds by British gas firm BG Group off the coast of Tanzania .

Analysts at Oriel, retaining their 'buy' stance on Ophir's stock, said the acquisition would make Ophir one of the largest holders of exploration acreage in East Africa.

Shares in Ophir were down 7 percent to 225.1 pence in early trade on the London stock market, valuing the company at about 745 million pounds. ($1 = 0.634 British Pounds) (Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Sarah Young)