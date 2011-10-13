* Acquisition will expand Ophir portfolio in East Africa
* Dominion board recommends all-share offer
* Dominion shares rise 39 pct, Ophir down 6 pct
LONDON, Oct 13 Oil and gas firm Ophir Energy
has agreed to buy Dominion Petroleum in a 118
million pound ($186 million) all-share deal that will expand its
portfolio of projects in East Africa.
Ophir, which raised $375 million when it debuted on the
London stock exchange in July, said on Thursday it would offer
0.0244 Ophir shares for each Dominion share, valuing the
Dominion shares at 5.9 pence each .
Dominion shares closed at 3.6 pence on Wednesday, rising 39
percent on Thursday to stand at 5.3 pence, just short of the
offer price.
"The acquisition reinforces Ophir's position in its core
East Africa play where it has led exploration activity resulting
in three consecutive deepwater discoveries," said Ophir in a
statement on Thursday.
The buy will increase Ophir's acreage in Tanzania, give the
company an entry into Kenya and allow it to potentially drill
one or two further wells over the next 18 months, it said.
Dominion's board recommended the offer, saying it provided
greater certainty than remaining independent in the face of
difficult market conditions and its own funding needs.
Interest in offshore East Africa has been gaining momentum
since 2010 when Anadarko and Cove made a large
gas discovery off the coast of Mozambique. This was soon
followed by further finds by British gas firm BG Group
off the coast of Tanzania .
Analysts at Oriel, retaining their 'buy' stance on Ophir's
stock, said the acquisition would make Ophir one of the largest
holders of exploration acreage in East Africa.
Shares in Ophir were down 7 percent to 225.1 pence in early
trade on the London stock market, valuing the company at about
745 million pounds.
($1 = 0.634 British Pounds)
