March 11 Barcode-printer maker Domino Printing Sciences Plc said it agreed to be bought by Japan's Brother Industries Ltd for about 1.03 billion pounds ($1.55 billion).

The offer of 915 pence per share represents a 27 percent premium to Domino's Tuesday close of 721 pence. ($1 = 0.6637 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)