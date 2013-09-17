Sept 17 Domino Printing Sciences Plc's
sales in the ten months to the end of August rose 7 percent due
to growth in its U.S. business, but the barcode-printer maker
said it remains cautious about market conditions.
Domino Printing, which makes printers to stamp barcodes and
expiry dates on food, beverage cans and other products, said
that although it is seeing signs of possible deterioration and
lower investment in capital equipment in India, it expects to
maintain current growth levels for the year as a whole.
"There is little evidence that more positive economic news
reported recently is yet having an impact on the confidence of
our customers or their investment plans," the company said in a
statement. ()