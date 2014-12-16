Dec 16 Domino Printing Sciences Plc :

* FY pretax profit 56.5 million stg versus 17.7 million stg year ago

* Final dividend 14.76 pence per share

* Total dividend 22.74 pence per share

* Sales growth of 9 per cent before impact of movements in exchange rates

* FY revenue up 4 percent to £350.2m

* "We remain cautious about 2015"

* "Investments we are making, coupled with uncertain market conditions, mean we expect results in 2015 to be at a broadly similar level to this year"