Dec 16 Domino Printing Sciences Plc :
* FY pretax profit 56.5 million stg versus 17.7 million stg
year ago
* Final dividend 14.76 pence per share
* Total dividend 22.74 pence per share
* Sales growth of 9 per cent before impact of movements in
exchange rates
* FY revenue up 4 percent to £350.2m
* "We remain cautious about 2015"
* "Investments we are making, coupled with uncertain market
conditions, mean we expect results in 2015 to be at a broadly
similar level to this year"
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)