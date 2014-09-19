Sept 19 Domino Printing Sciences Plc

* Interim management statement

* Sales in ten months to end of august 2014 were 4 per cent ahead of equivalent period last year

* Underlying growth in core business was 9 per cent and there was a 5 per cent adverse impact from foreign exchange movements

* Remain confident of achieving results in full year in line with our expectations

* A combination of competitive pricing environment for new printer placements in developing markets and additional investment in research and development is expected to realise results at a broadly similar level to 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: