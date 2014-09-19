Sept 19 Domino Printing Sciences Plc
* Interim management statement
* Sales in ten months to end of august 2014 were 4 per cent
ahead of equivalent period last year
* Underlying growth in core business was 9 per cent and
there was a 5 per cent adverse impact from foreign exchange
movements
* Remain confident of achieving results in full year in line
with our expectations
* A combination of competitive pricing environment for new
printer placements in developing markets and additional
investment in research and development is expected to realise
results at a broadly similar level to 2014
