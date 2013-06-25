LONDON, June 25 Domino Printing Sciences PLC : * H1 underlying profit before tax £25.0M * H1 revenue £161.9M * Ten media investment written down * Confident co will maintain current growth levels for the year as a whole * Continues to be uncertainty in Europe and we remain cautious about markets in

this region * Written down carrying value of the investment held in ten media to 10 per

cent of the original cost * Interim dividend has been increased by 5 per cent to 7.60 pence per share