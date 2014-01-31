UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Jan 31 Domino's Pizza, Britain's biggest pizza delivery company, on Friday named its senior non-executive director and former Halfords boss David Wild as interim Chief Executive with immediate effect.
Outgoing CEO Lance Batchelor will work with Wild until March 16 when he will leave the firm to join travel and insurance group Saga. Wild will then act in an executive capacity until two months after a new CEO is appointed, the firm said.
Wild left bicycles-to-car parts group Halfords in July 2012 after a slump in sales.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources