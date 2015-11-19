Nov 19 Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm Domino's Pizza Group Plc said Chief Financial Officer Paul Doughty has resigned and Chief Executive David Wild will assume the finance responsibility while the company looks for a replacement.

The company said Doughty will step down from the board at the end of the calendar year. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)