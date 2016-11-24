Global oil demand to grow into 2040s - BP outlook
* Recoverable oil sources enough to meet demand by 2050 twice
LONDON Nov 24 Domino's Pizza has increased its long term target for expanding its UK presence to 1,600 stores, reflecting strong performance from new shops and a positive outlook both for its market and the Domino's brand, it said on Thursday.
The firm's previous target was 1,200 stores up from the 950 it expects to be operating by the end of 2016.
Outside the UK, the company has identified opportunities for a total of 400 stores, excluding its German joint venture, up from around 100 at the end of 2016.
Domino's, which is hosting a capital markets day on Thursday, said the group continues to trade well and profit guidance for 2016 remains unchanged. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)
LONDON, Jan 25 Changes to U.S. energy policies under new President Donald Trump are unlikely to have a big impact on global action to curb a rise in greenhouse gas emissions, oil major BP's chief economist said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Luis Alvarez, the head of BT's multi-national corporate division, will take direct responsibility for the firm's European business following an Italian accounting scandal, a person familiar with the situation said.