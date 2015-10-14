(Adds details, share movement)
Oct 14 Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm
Domino's Pizza Group Plc said it expected full-year
results to be ahead of its expectations after a surge in online
sales boosted its third quarter.
Shares in the company jumped more than 14 percent to a
record high of 1016 pence in London on Wednesday morning. It was
the top gainer on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index in early trading.
The group, which has over 800 stores in the UK but also
operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, said UK
like-for-like sales rose 14.9 percent for the 13 weeks to Sept.
27.
The company said it was on track to open at least 50 stores
in the UK during 2015.
Domino's said there was huge demand for its mobile app and
revamped website, which customers were increasingly using to
order their pizza, sides and drink bundles.
Almost 75 percent of delivered sales were placed online in
its third quarter, with more than half of these placed through
the app on android or IOS devices.
Analysts at Numis Securities forecast pretax profit rising
24 percent over the full year, with UK like-for-like sales
gaining 10.5 percent. The brokerage has a "buy" rating on the
stock with a target price of 1100 pence.
The company maintained its interim dividend at 5.67 pence
per share.
The stock had risen about 26 percent this year up to
Tuesday's close, valuing the business at 1.5 billion pounds.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)