March 9 Britain's biggest pizza delivery firm Domino's Pizza said full-year operating profit rose 17.1 percent as online and mobile orders surged.

The group, which has most of its stores in the UK but also operates in Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, said underlying pretax profit rose to 85.7 million pounds in the 52 weeks ended Dec. 25 from 73.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Sales at UK stores open for 2 years rose 7.5 percent in the period.

System sales rose 14.5 percent to 1 billion pounds. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)