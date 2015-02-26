UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
Feb 26 Domino's Pizza Group Plc
* FY underlying profit before tax of 54.8 million stg, up 15.1 percent
* Like-For-Like sales growth of 11.3 percent in 724 UK mature stores
* Total dividend for the year 17.50p per share, up 10.1 percent (2013: 15.90p)
* UK like-for-like sales in the first eight weeks of 2015 up 9.5 percent
* Remain optimistic about Germany, losses narrowed in H2 and trend expected to continue in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.