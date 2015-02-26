Feb 26 Domino's Pizza Group Plc

* FY underlying profit before tax of 54.8 million stg, up 15.1 percent

* Like-For-Like sales growth of 11.3 percent in 724 UK mature stores

* Total dividend for the year 17.50p per share, up 10.1 percent (2013: 15.90p)

* UK like-for-like sales in the first eight weeks of 2015 up 9.5 percent

* Remain optimistic about Germany, losses narrowed in H2 and trend expected to continue in 2015