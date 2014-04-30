UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, April 30 Domino's Pizza, Britain's biggest pizza delivery company, on Wednesday said its interim Chief Executive David Wild would take the role on a permanent basis with immediate effect.
The former Halfords boss was named interim CEO in January after Lance Batchelor announced he would leave in March to join travel and insurance group Saga. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources