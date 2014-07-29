LONDON, July 29 Domino's Pizza Group Plc

* H1 group profit before tax increased 10.1 percent to 24.5 million stg (2013: £22.2m).

* Uk lfl sales up 11.3 percent, ireland up 3.2 percent, germany down 1.7 percent, switzerland up 2.9 percent

* Interim dividend increased by 10.0 percent to 7.81p per share (2013: 7.10p)

* Germany continues to be challenging, but we remain committed to our plans

* Transfer of corporate stores to franchisees in germany has been slower than envisaged Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)