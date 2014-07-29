Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
LONDON, July 29 Domino's Pizza Group Plc
* H1 group profit before tax increased 10.1 percent to 24.5 million stg (2013: £22.2m).
* Uk lfl sales up 11.3 percent, ireland up 3.2 percent, germany down 1.7 percent, switzerland up 2.9 percent
* Interim dividend increased by 10.0 percent to 7.81p per share (2013: 7.10p)
* Germany continues to be challenging, but we remain committed to our plans
* Transfer of corporate stores to franchisees in germany has been slower than envisaged Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.