SYDNEY Aug 16 Australian fast food chain Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd said on Tuesday its annual net profit hit a record, up more than a quarter, as it benefited from new store openings and internet-driven efficiencies.

Net profit was A$86.6 million for the year to June 30, up 26.6 percent, the company said, adding that it expects net profit to grow about 30 percent in fiscal 2017.

An underlying net profit of A$92.0 million was better than analyst forecasts of A$90.6 million. (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)