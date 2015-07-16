* CFO Lawton to retire at the end of August
* Q2 revenue growth slowest in six quarters
* U.S. same-store sales rise 12.8 pct vs est 11.1 pct
* Shares fall 3 pct
By Subrat Patnaik and Sruthi Ramakrishnan
July 16 Domino's Pizza Inc reported
quarterly revenue that missed analysts estimates for the first
time in two years due to a strong dollar, and said Chief
Financial Officer Michael Lawton will retire at the end of
August.
The company's shares were down 3 percent at $115.10 in
midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Revenue for the second quarter ended June 14 rose 8.5
percent to $488.6 million, the slowest growth in six quarters,
missing the average analyst estimate of $489.1 million.
However, the company reported a better-than-expected rise in
quarterly same-store sales, helped by improved online and mobile
ordering systems.
The company has been outperforming rivals such as Yum Brands
Inc's Pizza Hut and McDonald's Corp in the
United States due to the digital investments, which make it
easier for customers to order pizzas using methods such as smart
watches and digital wallets.
About half of Domino's U.S. sales came through digital
channels last year.
U.S. same-store sales rose 12.8 percent in the quarter,
higher than the 11.1 percent rise estimated by analysts polled
by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Pizza Hut reported a disappointing 1 percent rise in U.S.
same-store sales on Tuesday.
Domino's international same-store sales rose 6.7 percent,
excluding the impact of changes in exchange rates. Analysts
expected international sales to rise 6 percent.
The company got about 7.4 percent of its revenue from
outside the United States in the quarter.
The second-largest U.S. pizza chain by store count said
Lawton, who has been the CFO since August 2010, will be replaced
by Treasurer Jeffrey Lawrence.
Net income rose to $45.9 million, or 81 cents per share,
from $38.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 79 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Stifel, Nicolaus & Co analysts on Thursday downgraded
Domino's to "hold" from "buy", citing the recent appreciation in
the stock's value.
Up to Wednesday's close, the company's shares had risen
nearly 26 percent this year.
