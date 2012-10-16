* Third-quarter EPS $0.43 versus Street view $0.41
* Revenue up 0.5 percent to $378.1 milion
Oct 16 Domino's Pizza Inc, the
second-largest U.S. pizza chain, on Tuesday reported quarterly
profit that topped Wall Street's expectations as same-store
sales increased in the United States and abroad.
Net income grew to $26 million, or 44 cents per share, for
the company's fiscal third-quarter, ended Sept. 9. Domino's
posted a profit of $22.1 million, or 36 cents per share, a year
earlier when the company had 5.4 percent more shares
outstanding.
Excluding items related to writing off deferred financing
fees and interest expense, the company earned 43 cents per share
in the latest quarter. That was 2 cents better than analysts had
expected, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $378.1 million from $376.3 million.
Sales at stores open at least one year were up 3.3 percent
in the United States and up 5 percent internationally.
Domino's competes with Yum Brands Inc's Pizza Hut
chain and Papa John's International Inc.