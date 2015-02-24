Feb 24 Domino's Pizza Inc's quarterly revenue jumped 14 percent, helped by strong demand in the United States and an increase in prices for ingredients it sells to franchisees.

The second-largest U.S. pizza chain by store count said on Tuesday net income rose 7 percent to $48 million, or 85 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28.

Excluding a charge related to the purchase of a corporate jet, Domino's earned 91 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $643 million from $566.5 million as the company supplied more ingredients such as cheese and meat at higher prices to franchisees.

The company makes most of its revenue from supplying ingredients and equipment to franchised stores.

Sales at stores open for at least one year rose 11.1 percent in the United States and 6.1 percent in international markets.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 93 cents per share and revenue of $615.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales at rival Pizza Hut, which is owned by Yum Brands Inc , fell 1 percent at established restaurants in the fourth quarter.

Domino's, whose rivals also include Little Caesars Pizza and Papa John's International Inc, had 5,067 U.S. outlets and 6,562 international stores at the end of the fourth quarter.

Nearly 97 percent of Domino's stores are franchised.

Domino's shares were unchanged at $104.50 in premarket trading. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Kirti Pandey)