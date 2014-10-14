(Adds details on new appointments, analyst comment, shares)
Oct 14 Domino's Pizza Inc reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by strong results
overseas and its home market of the United States, where rival
Pizza Hut is struggling.
The company's shares rose as much as 7.4 percent to a record
high of $81.34 in morning trading on Tuesday.
Domino's said company-owned domestic same store sales
increased 6.1 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 7,
handily beating analysts' average estimate of a 3.6 percent
rise, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
International same-store sales rose 7.1 percent.
The second-largest U.S. pizza chain by store count said
domestic revenue increased nearly 10 percent. U.S. sales
accounted for over a third of the company's total revenue, which
rose 10.5 percent to $446.6 million.
"Multiple factors, including improved product quality,
effective marketing, and the ongoing transition to digital
ordering technologies for pizza delivery orders, helped (U.S.
results)," analyst Mark Kalinowski of Janney Capital Markets
wrote in a note.
Domino's results are in stark contrast to those at Yum
Brands Inc's Pizza Hut, which is struggling amidst
declining pizza sales in the United States.
The company - which also competes with Little Caesars Pizza
and Papa John's International Inc - franchises most of
its restaurants, reducing risk and ensuring a steady stream of
royalties.
Domino's net income rose 16.3 percent to $35.6 million, or
63 cents per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 61
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company also named Richard Allison as president of its
international business, while Russell Weiner was named president
of its U.S. business.
Domino's also said Chief Financial Officer Michael Lawton
will assume the additional responsibility of handling its supply
chain.
The company's shares were up 6.8 percent at $80.88 on the
New York Stock Exchange. Up to Monday's close, the Ann Arbor,
Michigan-based company's stock had risen nearly 9 percent this
year.
(Reporting by Nayan Das in Bangalore and Lisa Baertlein in Los
Angeles; Editing by Savio D'Souza)