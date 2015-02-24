(Adds CEO comments)

By Lisa Baertlein

Feb 24 Domino's Pizza Inc on Tuesday reported quarterly profit that fell short of Wall Street's estimate, as higher costs took some of the shine off better-than-expected sales at established restaurants.

Shares in the second-largest U.S. pizza chain by store count slipped 0.7 percent to $103.73 as some analysts worried that labor and other costs could take a bite out of profits in 2015.

While companies such as McDonald's Corp have warned that minimum wage increases and other labor-related costs would squeeze profits in 2015, Domino's Chief Executive Patrick Doyle told Reuters that pressure to raise worker pay is a symptom of an improving economy and should be good for the pizza delivery company.

"The No. 1 economic indicator of order strength in our category, and for Domino's, is employment levels," Doyle said. "That's an overall positive for the economy and our business."

Domino's on Tuesday said net income rose 7 percent to $48 million, or 85 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 28. Excluding items, Domino's earned 91 cents per share, 2 cents less than the average estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue jumped almost 14 percent to $643 million.

Sales at stores open at least one year rose 11.1 percent in the United States and 6.1 percent in international markets.

Sales at rival Pizza Hut, owned by Yum Brands Inc, fell 1 percent at established restaurants in the fourth quarter.

Domino's, whose other rivals include Little Caesars Pizza and Papa John's International Inc, had 5,067 U.S. outlets and 6,562 international stores at the end of the fourth quarter.

Doyle told Reuters food costs should fall this year as cheese prices retreat from record highs. Franchisees who run the vast majority of Domino's restaurants should benefit most from the savings, he said.

Domino's expects overall commodity costs to fall 2 percent to 4 percent this year. Those costs were up 5 percent to 6 percent last year, largely due to record cheese costs, Doyle said. (Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Gunna Dickosn)