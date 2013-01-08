LONDON Jan 8 Domino's Pizza Group PLC : * Quarter four trading update * Like-for-like sales in 612 UK mature stores growing by 5.0% for the period (2011: 4.2% in 557 mature stores for 13 weeks) * Like-for-like sales in 47 mature stores in the republic of Ireland were down

in euros by 3.8% (2011: down 0.9% in 44 mature stores for 13 weeks) * Like-for-like sales, for the year, in UK stores grew by 5.0% (2011: 3.8% for

52 weeks) * Stores in the republic of Ireland were down in euros by 0.2% (2011: down 4.4%

for 52 weeks). * Like for like sales for the year in the two mature Berlin stores increased by

19.3% and 24.1% * Company will deliver full year 2012 profits in line with market expectations * Total e-commerce sales in the uk and the republic of Ireland increased by

56.6% to £84.1M