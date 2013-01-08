LONDON Jan 8 Domino's Pizza Group PLC :
* Quarter four trading update
* Like-for-like sales in 612 UK mature stores growing by 5.0%
for the period (2011: 4.2% in 557 mature stores for 13 weeks)
* Like-for-like sales in 47 mature stores in the republic of
Ireland were down
in euros by 3.8% (2011: down 0.9% in 44 mature stores for 13
weeks)
* Like-for-like sales, for the year, in UK stores grew by 5.0%
(2011: 3.8% for
52 weeks)
* Stores in the republic of Ireland were down in euros by 0.2%
(2011: down 4.4%
for 52 weeks).
* Like for like sales for the year in the two mature Berlin
stores increased by
19.3% and 24.1%
* Company will deliver full year 2012 profits in line with
market expectations
* Total e-commerce sales in the uk and the republic of Ireland
increased by
56.6% to £84.1M