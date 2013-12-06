BRIEF-Stellus Capital Investment Corporation reports Q4 results
* Stellus Capital Investment Corporation reports results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.
Dec 6 Domino's Pizza Group PLC : * Shares open down 6 percent after firm announces CEO to quit in 2014 * For more news, please click here
* Stellus Capital Investment Corporation reports results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2016.
* Everspin announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Ocera Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides corporate update