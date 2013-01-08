* Q4 UK lfl sales up 5.0 pct (2011: 4.2 pct
LONDON, Jan 8 Britain's biggest pizza delivery
firm Domino's Pizza said it would meet year profit
expectations after strong online and mobile demand helped boost
fourth quarter sales.
Domino's, which operates the British and Irish franchises of
the global delivery brand, said on Tuesday UK sales at its 612
stores open more than a year were up 5.0 percent in the 14 weeks
to Dec. 30, up from 4.2 percent in 557 stores in 2011.
Underlying sales at its 47 stores in Ireland fell by 3.8
percent in the period, down from 0.9 percent a year ago.
With a range of promotions and a popular online ordering
service Domino's has chimed well with cash-strapped consumers
looking to stay in rather than enjoy more expensive nights out.
Total e-commerce sales for the period in the UK and Ireland rose
by 56.6 percent to 84.1 million pounds ($135.26 million), it
said.
For the year as a whole, UK comparable sales were up 5.0
percent compared to 3.8 percent a year ago, while Ireland was
down 0.2 percent compared to a 4.4 percent decline in 2011.
The group, which now has a total of 805 stores, has been
expanding in Europe in recent years, acquiring franchise rights
to operate in Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg and
Liechtenstein. It also has an option to open in Austria in 2014.
It said it had seen strong sales growth at its two mature
stores in Germany and was excited about prospects there for a
business it has said could outgrow its core UK operations.
Market expectations for Domino's full-year pretax profit
range between 45.8 million and 46.93 million pounds, with the
average forecast standing at 46.31 million pounds, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Shares in the FTSE 250 listed firm closed at 527 pence on
Monday, up 21 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at
around 860 million pounds.