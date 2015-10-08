Oct 8 Domino's Pizza Inc on Thursday
reported higher third-quarter net income amid ongoing pressure
from strong foreign currency exchange rates.
Net income rose to $37.8 million, or 67 cents per share, for
the quarter ended Sept. 6. Its net profit was $35.6 million, or
63 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.
Revenue rose 8.5 percent to $484.7 million.
Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Domino's did not immediately say
how much the strong U.S. dollar weighed on quarterly results.
Domino's U.S. sales at established company-owned restaurants
were up 11.5 percent for the quarter. International same-store
sales rose 7.7 percent, excluding the impact of changes in
exchange rates.
The second-largest U.S. pizza chain by store count has been
outperforming rivals such as Yum Brands Inc's Pizza Hut
in the United States due to digital investments, which make it
easier for customers to order pizzas using methods such as smart
watches and digital wallets.
Yum Brands on Tuesday said Pizza Hut same-restaurant
sales were flat in the United States in the latest quarter.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Bernard
Orr)