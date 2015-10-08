(Adds analysts' estimates, details, share move)
Oct 8 Domino's Pizza Inc on Thursday
reported quarterly revenue below analysts' estimates for the
second straight quarter as the company struggles with a strong
dollar.
Shares of the company, whose profit also fell short of
analysts' estimates, were down 4.2 percent in premarket trading
on Thursday.
Domino's said last week that third-quarter profit would be
reduced by 6 cents per share due to higher insurance expense
related to its casualty insurance program.
Net income rose to $37.8 million, or 67 cents per share, for
the quarter ended Sept. 6, from $35.6 million, or 63 cents per
share, in the year-earlier quarter.
Revenue rose 8.5 percent to $484.7 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 74 cents per
share on revenue of $487.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue at most U.S. multi-national companies has been hit
as a strong dollar reduces the value of overseas sales. The
dollar has risen about 6 percent against a basket of major
currencies this year.
Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Domino's did not disclose how much
the strong dollar weighed on its quarterly results.
Domino's U.S. sales at established company-owned restaurants
were up 11.5 percent for the quarter, as pre-announced, and
international same-store sales rose 7.7 percent, excluding the
impact of changes in exchange rates.
Both were in line with the average estimate of analysts
polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Yum Brands on Tuesday said Pizza Hut same-restaurant
sales were flat in the United States in the latest quarter.
Domino's, the second-largest U.S. pizza chain by store
count, has been outperforming rivals such as Pizza Hut in the
United States, helped by its digital investments, which make it
easier for customers to order pizzas using methods such as smart
watches and digital wallets.
