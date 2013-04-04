UPDATE 1-Admiral profit hit by cut in UK injury discount rate
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
LONDON, April 4 Domino's Pizza Group PLC : * Q1 uk like-for-like sales increased by 6.6 percent (2012: 4.1 percent) * Q1 system sales up 12.3 percent to 164.1 million STG (2012: 146.2 million
STG) * Expects trading will be in line with market expectations for 2013
* Final dividend of 51.5 pence; shares 0.8 pct lower (Adds detail, CFO quote, analyst comment, share price)
* Total dividend up 7 pct to 14.35 pence (Releads with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)
* Shares indicated down 1 percent (Adds comments on trade barriers, share price indication)