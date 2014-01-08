LONDON Jan 8 Domino's Pizza, Britain's
biggest pizza delivery firm, said it would meet profit forecasts
after a marketing push and growing online demand helped fourth
quarter sales surge ahead of expectations.
The group on Wednesday said sales at its 670 UK stores open
over a year rose 10.9 percent in the 13 weeks to Dec. 29, well
ahead of analyst forecasts which ranged from 1 to 4 percent.
Total system sales in the period rose 15.6 percent to 170.4
million pounds ($279.44 million).
Domino's said it expected full-year profit to be in line
with market consensus, with higher than expected losses in its
fledgling German business impacting on better than anticipated
profit in the UK and Ireland. ($1 = 0.6098 British pounds)