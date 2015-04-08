April 8 Domo, a cloud based-management platform provider, said it had closed a $200 million round of funding that values the company at $2 billion.

The Series D financing round led by BlackRock Inc, also includes Capital Group, Glynn Capital and GGV Capital, the company said.

Domo, which counts Ebay Inc, The Sage Group Plc , Telus Corp and National Geographic among its customers, has received more than $450 million in funding so far, the company said.

The company's platform lets customers to view business data in a visual format.

The company has signed more than 1,000 customers and said it would close over $100 million in business this year. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)