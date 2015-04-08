April 8 Domo, a cloud based-management platform
provider, said it had closed a $200 million round of funding
that values the company at $2 billion.
The Series D financing round led by BlackRock Inc,
also includes Capital Group, Glynn Capital and GGV Capital, the
company said.
Domo, which counts Ebay Inc, The Sage Group Plc
, Telus Corp and National Geographic among its
customers, has received more than $450 million in funding so
far, the company said.
The company's platform lets customers to view business data
in a visual format.
The company has signed more than 1,000 customers and said it
would close over $100 million in business this year.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)